Heat and humidity leaving us (for now)

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Seasonal weather comes back behind a cold front which brought rain and windy thunderstorms Tuesday night. Cooler, less humid air will be moving in Wednesday with a NW wind from 10 to 22 miles per hour – and that will bring on high temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s (even by the lake)!

Tonight will have a mostly clear sky in the evening with more clouds arriving later at night. Temps only go down to the lower end of the 40s for most, but it will be chillier far to the north. Mid 30s by the Wisconsin-UP border tomorrow morning MIGHT bring on a few frost advisories, but that is yet to be determined.

Tomorrow will be breezy and chilly! Mostly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees and rain showers arriving by the afternoon and evening.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

More Weather