Heat and humidity leaving us (for now)

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Seasonal weather comes back behind a cold front which brought rain and windy thunderstorms Tuesday night. Cooler, less humid air will be moving in Wednesday with a NW wind from 10 to 22 miles per hour – and that will bring on high temps in the upper 60s and lower 70s (even by the lake)!

Tonight will have a mostly clear sky in the evening with more clouds arriving later at night. Temps only go down to the lower end of the 40s for most, but it will be chillier far to the north. Mid 30s by the Wisconsin-UP border tomorrow morning MIGHT bring on a few frost advisories, but that is yet to be determined.

Tomorrow will be breezy and chilly! Mostly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees and rain showers arriving by the afternoon and evening.