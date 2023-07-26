The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Storms early this morning gave way to a mix of sun and clouds and now mostly sunny conditions with a few isolated showers. Overnight should see mostly clear conditions with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Sunshine returns tomorrow, but temperatures hit the mid 90s, which will make it the warmest day by far this week. With dewpoints in the 70s and those temperatures on the rise, feel like temperatures could hit the upper 90s/low 100s in the afternoon. The heat and ample amounts of moisture could fuel some severe thunderstorms after sunset tomorrow for the Fox Cities as we have been placed in a Marginal 1 out of 5 severe risk. Main threats include: hail, downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

Storms continue in the morning Friday with a break in the action expected by the afternoon before another round of storms builds in the afternoon. Cold front slides in with the weekend looking fantastic with decreasing humidity, sunshine and 80s .