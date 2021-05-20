Heat and humidity stays up, more rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty light showers or sprinkles covering the state as Thursday morning begins. Rain chances are low but not improbable as some dry time will be around with breaks in the rain for just cloud cover. The afternoon will also have hit/miss thundershowers, but no severe weather. Breezy winds from the south will move from 15 to 25 miles per hour – and that brings in the heat and humidity! High get to the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, but cooler again by Lake Michigan in the 60s.

Warm and muggy tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Just a small chance for a stray shower overnight but it looks like most will be dry. The low only falls to 67 degrees.

Friday will bring more hit/miss daytime showers, with a better chance for rain in the late afternoon and evening for scattered thunderstorms. Some of those storms may be on the stronger side producing gusty winds and hail. Highs will get back to the upper 70s, with mid 60s by the lake.