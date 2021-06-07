Heat and humidity stick around, small chances for rain

Tonight: Any evening showers or storms will dissipate after sunset. It’ll be a warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s with cooler air near the lake.

Tuesday: Highs will make a run for the lower 90s again under a partly sunny sky. It will be noticeably cooler near the lake. Some scattered showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

We’ll see plenty of sun with just a small chance for a shower on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. It remains warm the rest of the week with more rain chances by Friday. Highs this weekend hold in the middle 80s with a few rain chances as we start the weekend.

