Heat and humidity will last through the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tuesday night clouds will begin to pick up with low temperatures in the mid 60s. Patchy fog could also develop along the lakeshore and west of the Fox Cities.

Morning fog will burn off early Wednesday. Temperatures will approach 90 in many spots to go along with mostly sunny skies. Dew points will also hover around the 70 degree mark.

The humidity hangs around Thursday with temperatures reaching 90. There is a small afternoon and evening storm chance as well.

On Friday and into the weekend, sunny skies will persist with a strong upper level ridge continuing to funnel hot and humid conditions into the area. There is even the potential we begin a prolonged heat wave (3 days or more at or above 90).

