Heat begins to crank up for the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will continue to decrease in most areas tonight. There is the possibility of some patchy fog. Low temperatures near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow the heat starts to crank up. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.

High pressure system moves further to our east pumping in humid air into our region on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures near 90 degrees should be expected.

Sunday brings our next chance of rain. A cold front will be approaching from the west enabling some storm development. High temperatures back to average by mid-week.

