Heat begins to crank up for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will continue to decrease in most areas tonight. There is the possibility of some patchy fog. Low temperatures near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow the heat starts to crank up. Friday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 80s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

High pressure system moves further to our east pumping in humid air into our region on Saturday. A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures near 90 degrees should be expected.

Sunday brings our next chance of rain. A cold front will be approaching from the west enabling some storm development. High temperatures back to average by mid-week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse

Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Lakeland's Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Booyah blows out Rockford, 12-0

Grand Chute Little League boys, girls find love of competition

Local 5 News at 10:00 p.m.

More Weather