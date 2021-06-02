Heat continues to build, small rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Sun and clouds will be in the region throughout much of the day. Highs eventually get into the upper 70s with a few reaching 80. Then, some evening showers and storms may pop up especially west of the Fox Cities and up north.

If you are unlucky enough to get one of these showers, it will be short-lived, likely only lasting for about an hour or two.

Tonight: Those pop-up storms come to an end with the sun setting. Partly cloudy skies will be in the region

Tomorrow: Lots of sunshine similar to Wednesday, shower and storm chances look slightly higher too. Highs into the low to mid 80s.

Friday into the Weekend: Dry conditions will be expected to close the week. The heat will fully be on, highs will be around 90 degrees through the entire weekend.