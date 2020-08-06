Heat continues to climb through the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a sunny Thursday, mostly clear skies will stick around overnight with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

Temperatures climb slightly on Friday. Most areas get into the low 80s with mostly sunny skies, cooler conditions on the lakeshore.

Models are hinting at a system in the process of weakening making its way through the region early Saturday. Temperatures climb into the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies on Sunday will transition to storm chances overnight into Monday.

