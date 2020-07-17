Heat cranks up, severe threat for tomorrow

Today clouds will increase through the early afternoon hours. The best chance of a stray storm will be in the Northwoods. High temperatures back into the upper 80s.

Two rounds of storms are expected on Saturday. Round 1 will come in the morning with areas to the south possibly staying dry.

Temperatures then climb into the 90s before storms return in the evening. Primary threat will be strong wind.

Storms exit early Sunday and temperatures will be in the mid 80s for the afternoon.

Then to start next week temperatures become more average for this time of year hovering around the 80 degree mark.

