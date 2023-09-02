The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Clouds with showers and a few rumbles of thunder slowly built out of our area this afternoon, with some warming up faster then others. Highs today ranged from the upper 70s to low 90s across our area. Overnight, expect mostly clear conditions with temperatures in the 70s.

Warmer temperatures overnight are a sign of where temperatures are headed tomorrow, as forecast highs range in the mid to upper 90s for the middle portion of Labor Day Weekend. Expect mostly sunny conditions and a touch of humidity, as dew points are expected to build into the low 60s. To note, much lower dew points compared to last weeks heat, but still a humid feel to air. Overnight, mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Labor day will be a repeat of Sunday with temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s and some humidity. Tuesday sees mostly sunny conditions, with clouds coverage building late ahead of a front bringing showers and storms Tuesday night through Wednesday.