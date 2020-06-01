Heat, humidity, and strong storms

Closings
Any evening thunderstorm activity departs early tonight, leaving a sky that will clear overnight. With SW winds overnight, it’s expected to be a mild night, possibly a little humid with a low of 67 degrees. A warm front will sweep through early Tuesday morning.

It will be a scorcher on Tuesday! Muggy with highs in the low 90s under plenty of sunshine during the day. Even the lakeshore warms up to the upper 80s. It’s a cold front at night which could bring a few stronger thunderstorms – where gusty winds, hail, and tornado spin ups are a possibility.

The weather quiets down, but those temps mild through the middle part of the week.

