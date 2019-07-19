Heat index over 100° Friday, more thunderstorms at night

From Storm Team 5…

A cluster of strong thunderstorms brought high wind, hail and downpours for a few of our communities overnight. Any remaining showers and storms will taper off through the early morning.

The story then shifts to an oppressive amount of heat and humidity for Friday. Morning clouds will give way to a chance at some sunshine later in the day. Depending on how much sun, we could get air temperatures to rise into the low and middle 90s! With dew points high in the 70s – it will be very muggy – and that could bring our heat index values into the 100° to 110° range for some.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for most of the WFRV coverage area from noon until 7pm. This is excluding Door County and Menominee County in Michigan.

A EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Marquette Counties from 10am Friday until 7am Saturday.

Tonight, it will be warm and muggy. Another incoming boundary will give us a chance at some more thunderstorms – the focus will be on the northern half of the area. This cluster of rain could produce hail, high winds, torrential rain, and possibly an isolated tornado. Overnight lows stay in the 70s.

The forecast for Saturday does bring in some dry time, but a stationary boundary planted over the area will flare up some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It stays humid with a high of 78 degrees.

Drier and less humid air should work in through the day on Sunday. We’ll have a high of 80 degrees.

Monday through Thursday – the weather is looking much nicer! Low humidity days are ahead and temperatures will be seasonal on either side of 80 degrees.