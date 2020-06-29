Heat & sweltering humidity a mainstay this week

Tonight, those showers or storms will either peter out or remain isolated. Beside the slight rain chance, mostly cloudy skies and a mild overnight low of 68 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring back some sun with the heat and humidity. The high returns to 86 degrees with a chance for pop-up, isolated thunderstorms especially for the afternoon.

We keep the muggy and hot weather going through the weekend. Only small chances for thunderstorms are expected onward.

