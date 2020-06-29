Heat & sweltering humidity a mainstay this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight, those showers or storms will either peter out or remain isolated. Beside the slight rain chance, mostly cloudy skies and a mild overnight low of 68 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring back some sun with the heat and humidity. The high returns to 86 degrees with a chance for pop-up, isolated thunderstorms especially for the afternoon.

We keep the muggy and hot weather going through the weekend. Only small chances for thunderstorms are expected onward.

