Heat wave possible through next week, sunny Fourth of July

Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the low 60s with mostly clear skies.

On Thursday, the risk of showers and storms returns to the area in the afternoon. The main threat comes for areas north, almost everyone else stays dry with highs near 90.

The heat and humidity continue into Friday. Highs will be around 90 with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures at the lakeshore.

The Fourth of July is also looking hot and sunny. Once again, highs around 90.

To wrap up the weekend and to start the week, spotty storm chances will become a regular. Temperatures will continue to hover around the 90 degree mark.

