Heat will stick around for the Fourth of July

For tonight, spotty storms north will fizzle as the sunsets. Low temperatures drop to around 70 with partly cloudy skies.

On Friday, a stray storm is possible for areas south. The majority of us stay dry with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures hovering around 90 degrees.

The Fourth of July is shaping up to be a good one! Mostly sunny skies with temperatures once again around the 90 degree mark.

To end the weekend and early parts of next week, spotty storm chances will become a regular in the afternoon. High temperatures will hover around the 90 degree threshold during this period.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store