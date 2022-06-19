The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures tonight are back above the average with a low of around 65. Tomorrow, temperatures jump into the upper 90s with lots of humidity and sun. By Tuesday feels like temperatures are in the triple digits to allow Tuesday to make its mark as the official start to summer.

The humidity begins to move east by Wednesday morning, allowing temperatures to become more tolerable in the 80s. A slight chance for stray storms lingers mid-week and into the weekend.