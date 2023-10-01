The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We begin this first full month of October with temperatures warmer than our normal high for mid-July! In Green Bay today we should get up to around 86 degrees which will likely break our record of 85 degrees set back in 1976. Possible record breaking high temps continue to start this work week:

The reason for the warmth is thanks to an area of low pressure that moved through at the end of our last work week. What that system did was turn our winds out of the south/southwest, which essentially just pulls in that very weird air.

Don’t worry, though! Cooler, more fall like temperatures return by next weekend.