Heatwave continues this week, few storms early in the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The hot and sticky summer weather continues for a handful of days.

Tonight, any showers will go away in the early evening for a dry night ahead. It will be calm and muggy again with a low of 70 degrees.

More showers and thunderstorms could form throughout the week.

Monday, partly sunny skies will mix in with high heat and humidity. A few storms, which could be on the stronger side will be possible Monday afternoon and evening,.

More high heat and humidity will be with us through this week, with mid 90s looking possible by Wednesday.

The heat will ease for a short time for the upcoming weekend.