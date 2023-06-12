The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The area of low pressure that brought us rain this weekend will stick around for a few days longer!

For the rest of tonight, expect a chance for light, passing showers where most of us stay dry and cloudy. This area of low pressure is also keeping us with a northerly wind, allowing for temps to stay way below average! Bedtime temps will sit in the mid-50s with a low bottoming out around 48 degrees.

Overnight and into early tomorrow morning, rain chances increase and we will begin your day with heavy showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. We keep heavier rain chances around until late tomorrow night when shower chances turn more spotty and will stay that way until Thursday morning. Between now through Thursday AM, we will add about another quarter to a half an inch of precip on top of what we have already seen.

As the northerly winds continue, so does this cooler air pattern. We will only see a high temp around 62 degrees tomorrow here in Green Bay. Don’t stress…we get some much needed warmer air by this upcoming holiday weekend.