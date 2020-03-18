Heavy rain and a flooding potential Thursday

Cloudy skies will take us through the overnight. There could be a few spotty rain showers or pockets of drizzle with lows in the middle 30s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

A large storm system will bring unsettled weather to the region beginning on Thursday. During the morning, there could be a few light rain showers or a wintry mix well north of Green Bay. By the early afternoon an area of heavy rain is expected to move in from the southwest. The potential for heavy downpours could lead to areas of flooding due to the saturated ground and high river levels.





We should see a quick break from the rain during the late afternoon and early evening. Another round of showers and storms will be possible during the mid to late evening. Some of the storms especially south of Appleton could produce gusty winds. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 40s with a gusty southeast wind.

As the storm system moves away from the state colder air will wrap in on the backside of the area of low pressure. This will allow any rain we have falling Thursday night and Friday morning to turn over to a brief period of snow. Very gusty winds will develop on Friday as well out of the north and northwest which could gust over 40 mph. These strong winds could also lead to ice shoves across the southern shores of the Bay and Lake Winnebago. The best chance for heavier snow of three inches or more will be well northwest of the viewing area.

Skies will start to clear through the afternoon on Friday with highs in the 30s. The weekend will be much quieter with more sunshine and highs warming from the lower 30s on Saturday to near 40 degrees on Sunday. Clouds build back into the state on Monday with temperatures getting a boost into the upper 40s. It will remain mild Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s along with a chance for some light rain showers both days.