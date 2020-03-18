Heavy rain and a flooding potential Thursday

1  of  66
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church - GB Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Celebration Church - Green Bay Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Greater GB Habitat for Humanity Green Bay Elite Sports Hope Community Church - Manitowoc Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Martin Luther Church - Oshkosh National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Our Savior Lutheran Church - Iola Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Restoration Church-Green Bay St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church-Hilbert Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location Village of Bellevue YWCA Greater Green Bay Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Heavy rain and a flooding potential Thursday

Cloudy skies will take us through the overnight. There could be a few spotty rain showers or pockets of drizzle with lows in the middle 30s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph.

A large storm system will bring unsettled weather to the region beginning on Thursday. During the morning, there could be a few light rain showers or a wintry mix well north of Green Bay. By the early afternoon an area of heavy rain is expected to move in from the southwest. The potential for heavy downpours could lead to areas of flooding due to the saturated ground and high river levels.

We should see a quick break from the rain during the late afternoon and early evening. Another round of showers and storms will be possible during the mid to late evening. Some of the storms especially south of Appleton could produce gusty winds. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 40s with a gusty southeast wind.

As the storm system moves away from the state colder air will wrap in on the backside of the area of low pressure. This will allow any rain we have falling Thursday night and Friday morning to turn over to a brief period of snow. Very gusty winds will develop on Friday as well out of the north and northwest which could gust over 40 mph. These strong winds could also lead to ice shoves across the southern shores of the Bay and Lake Winnebago. The best chance for heavier snow of three inches or more will be well northwest of the viewing area.

Skies will start to clear through the afternoon on Friday with highs in the 30s. The weekend will be much quieter with more sunshine and highs warming from the lower 30s on Saturday to near 40 degrees on Sunday. Clouds build back into the state on Monday with temperatures getting a boost into the upper 40s. It will remain mild Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s along with a chance for some light rain showers both days.

