Heavy rain continues tonight, another system for the weekend

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect until 4:00 AM Friday for the southern and western shore of the Bay of Green Bay. A persistent northeast wind and heavy rain could lead to rising water levels on the bay and nearby rivers leading into the bay.

Showers and thunderstorms that will have the potential to bring heavy rain will continue to move through this evening and tonight. While severe weather is not anticipated, a few storms could bring small hail and gusty winds with frequent lightning strikes. A wintry mix is possible north of Hwy. 64. Lows tonight will be in the 30s to around 40 with a gusty northeast wind. Additional rainfall on top of what we have received so far today could be in the 1″-2″ range for many areas with lower totals to the north.

Rain showers will begin to taper during the morning on Friday as winds turn out of the north and northwest. Skies will start to clear late in the day with highs in the lower 40s.

The weekend will begin dry with temperatures struggling to hit 40 degrees. Our next round of rain and snow arrives with another system by Sunday. Light accumulations will be possible as temperatures remain stuck in the 30s. Highs will remain well below average for much of next week with a few flurries on Monday. The rest of the week is looking dry under a mix of sun and clouds.

