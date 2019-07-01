Heavy rain moves in Monday night

Showers and storms will expand in coverage this evening and tonight. There could be areas of heavy rain that develop. Severe weather is not anticipated throughout our area. Lows tonight will be muggy once again in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain will continue into Tuesday morning. We should have a few dry hours across the area with the potential for more showers and storms by the afternoon especially south of Hwy. 29. It will be another mild day with temperatures away from the lake in the lower 80s.

Look for drier weather to build in by Wednesday. More chances of rain do return to the area for the 4th of July. Stay tuned for the timing of that rain on Thursday.