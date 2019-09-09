Heavy rain possible this week

A few light rain showers will move through this evening before we see a few breaks in the cloud cover develop during the night. Temperatures will be cool to the north with lows in the middle 40s. The rest of the area will have lows in the low to middle 50s by early Monday morning.

A dry start to Monday will give way to more cloud cover and a chance for rain late in the day Monday. Highs will once again be below average in the upper 60s.

Heavy rain is possible Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. With a little more sunshine on Tuesday and a south breeze highs will boost into the lower 80s with more humidity. More rain, heavy at times, arrives Wednesday and Thursday.