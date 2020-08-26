Heavy rain potential the next few days

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm front positioned north of Green Bay this evening will be the focal point for showers and storms later this evening and tonight. As that front sags southward through the night spotty showers and storms could make their way into Green Bay and lakeshore areas. A few of the storms across the north could produce gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. The rest of the night will feature a partly cloudy sky with lows only in the lower 70s.

A spotty shower or storm will be possible early Thursday. We should see a mix of sun and clouds into the early afternoon before more scattered showers and storms develop across southern areas. A few of the storms Thursday afternoon and night could contain very heavy rain and gusty winds. There could be a swath of very heavy rain late Thursday where there is a Moderate flooding threat. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle 80s.

Soaking rain continues to look likely Thursday night and Friday. Rainfall totals could be in excess of 1.5″ through Friday for much of the area. By the weekend cooler and less humid conditions will arrive with more sunshine. Temperatures will generally be in the low to middle 70s with breezy conditions on Saturday.

Another chance for showers and storms will arrive early next week with highs in the low to middle 70s. Highs as we head into the middle of next week will be near average in the middle 70s.

