Heavy rain Saturday, flood concerns

Your Saturday

Overnight and Saturday morning should be quiet. Breezy in the PM as rain moves in. temperatures rise.

Flood Watch

The water is near the top of riverbanks already. Add in melting snow and heavy rain and you have a flood watch. This could end up as a flood warning. Further north there could be a winter weather advisory. Colder temperatures, surface and the air…could make for travel issues.

Rain totals by Sunday AM

The precipitation looks to be in two waves of showers. By Sunday morning, Green Bay, the Fox Valley and the lakeshore could be near an inch of rain.

Round two later Sunday night.

What to Expect

We could see a wintry mix Saturday morning. Minor amounts. Rain becoming widespread in the afternoon. Potentially heavy at times later in the evening and overnight. Round one passes by Sunday morning. Later Sunday night, more rain, potentially heavy at times. Showers into Monday morning. We will likely transition to some light snow Monday. Light snow chances Tuesday too.

Mild into 2020

Sunday’s record high is 50 for Green Bay. The available moisture, what we call “precipitable water” is nearly unheard of for this time of year. The weekend rain could be 200% of normal.