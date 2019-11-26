Heavy rain, snow, and wind snarls holiday travel

A large storm system in the central plains this evening will make it’s way toward Northeastern Wisconsin tonight and through the first half of Wednesday. This storm will bring heavy rain, snow and strong winds to the entire region later this evening and continuing through much of Wednesday.

Winter Weather Alerts

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Langlade, Forest, Florence and Northern Marinette Counties tonight through Wednesday noon. These areas have the best chance to receive over 6″ of snowfall by early Wednesday afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory runs through Wednesday noon for areas north and west of Green Bay including Shawano, Southern Marinette and Northern Oconto Counties. A mix of rain and snow is possible in the advisory area.

Flood Advisory

We have a Lakeshore Flood Advisory tonight through Friday morning includes Kewaunee, Door and Manitowoc Counties.

Wind Advisory until 6 PM Wednesday

A Wind Advisory is in place too through 6 PM Wednesday for areas from Door County and south. Northwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon.

Snow accumulation possible

Rain will limit the amount of accumulating snow for areas around Marinette and to the south including Green Bay, the Fox Valley, and Lake Michigan shoreline. Areas northwest of a line from Shawano and Marinette could see a few inches of slushy snow with higher snow totals across Langlane and Northern Marinette counties.

Drier weather is in the forecast on Thanksgiving with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Another storm system could bring more rain and snow to the area beginning late Friday and lasting through the weekend. Stay tuned for more details on this system.