The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The area of low pressure that brought us the heavy showers yesterday is now sitting to our northeast, and is why we have seen the dreary cloud cover and light passing sprinkles all day long. Expect cloud cover, with sprinkles and areas of fog to remain in the forecast through bed time tonight.

A second area of low pressure now sitting to our southwest will move into Wisconsin by the overnight hours and bring our next round of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain will move in from the south/southwest around 2am tomorrow morning and continue all day long tomorrow. With this system, wind gusts could reach up to 30-40mph and areas of localized flooding are likely.

The bulk of this system will continue until about 4am-ish early Friday morning and then passing shower chances are in store until Friday evening. We then finish this work week dry with partly cloudy skies.

Here are the preliminary rain totals from now through Friday night: