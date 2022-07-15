The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A heavy rain threat crossing through the western/southern end of the WFRV coverage area this morning where there could be a quick 1 to 3 inches of rainfall — a flooding threat is possible. The rest of the area will see less rain come down Friday. Plan on the rain and wet weather clearing sometime in the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the lower 70s.

Tonight should be fairly nice! A little humid with partly cloudy skies in the evening. Once we get close to our low of 61 degrees overnight, there is a decent shot at some dense fog to develop overnight.

Areas of dense fog possible Saturday morning. There will be partly sunny skies with a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower. The highest rain chance is in the southern half of the area. Saturday’s high is 81 and a little humid.

Mostly sunny on Sunday and a little humid again. With more sunshine we bump up temps to 83 degrees. There is also a small chance for a pop-up shower or thundershower especially later in the day.