Heavy rain threat tonight, then a brief break from the heat

Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe T-storm Watch until 11:00 PM Thursday for the southern tier of counties in the WFRV viewing area. A Flood Watch is in effect for much of east-central Wisconsin until 4:00 AM Friday.





Showers and storms that move through the area this evening and tonight will bring the potential for very heavy rain. A few of the stronger storms could also bring gusty winds over 40 mph. Overall, the severe weather threat is low for most of northeast Wisconsin, but a few storms mainly south of Green Bay could get near severe limits. Lows tonight will be very muggy in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Rain will wrap up through the morning on Friday with a clearing trend during the afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the lower 80s.

The upcoming weekend begins with a slight rain chance on Saturday with temperatures in the low to middle 80s. We dry out with lower humidity levels for Sunday as highs warm to near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

By early next week we see highs near 80 on Monday with low to mid 80s on Tuesday. That will bring our next rain chance to the area. Rain is expected to exit most of the area by Wednesday with dry conditions into Thursday and highs in the 80s.

