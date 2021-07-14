Heavy rain Wednesday night, looking great this weekend

Tonight: Rounds of thunderstorms will roll through during the overnight hours. The severe threat overall is on the lower end, but some storms could bring gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. Rain totals for many areas could be in the 1-2″ range with higher localized totals possible.

Thursday: Rain showers will exit early Thursday morning with the rest of the day bringing dry weather. We’ll see skies clear out during the afternoon as highs push into the upper 70s to low 80s.

A stretch of beautiful weather settles in Friday and continues right into next week. Highs will range from the upper 70s on Friday to upper 80s on Monday. Dry weather will likely take us through at least Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds.

