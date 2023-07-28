The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another area of low pressure to our west is providing light showers now and plenty of cloud cover. We will continue to see light showers and thunderstorms pass through this morning with a good amount of dry time until the lunch hour. After noon, heavier thunderstorms and showers will start to build in as another day of heat and humidity provides the energy and fuel needed to create stronger storms, which could potentially become severe. This puts areas Green Bay and south in a Level 1/5 (Marginal) Risk and some of our southern counties in a Level 2/5 (Slight) Risk for severe weather as stronger storms sit to our south.

Expect heavy showers and downpours from about noon through 10pm tonight. During this time, the main impacts will be hail and damaging winds.