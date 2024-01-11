The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s yet another evening of the calm before the storm. The area of low pressure that will bring snow tomorrow is to our southwest this evening, just giving us cloud cover tonight with a few flurries through the Northwoods.

Our snowy system will start to enter again from the south to the north starting around 6:00 in the morning. We are now under a Winter Storm Warning that will remain in effect until the lunch hour Saturday.

This will be our highest impact storm of the week. Colder temps this time around will allow for higher snow totals as we won’t have that period of melting tomorrow afternoon. The colder air will also make for lighter, fluffier flakes so more accumulation is likely. The worst of this system will build in through the afternoon tomorrow through early Saturday morning. During that time, wind gusts could reach up to 55mph, which will blow snow around, cause drifts and overall reduce visibility.

These strong winds will also be out of the north/northwest which will bring in frigid temps behind this system with highs early next week only in the single digits.