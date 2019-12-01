1  of  34
Heavy snow continues through Sunday evening

A large storm system will continue to bring rounds of light to moderate snow to NE Wisconsin today. The heaviest of the snow is expected to fall mainly north of Green Bay. Snow showers will begin to taper this evening and tonight from west to east.

Current winter weather alerts

A Winter Storm Warning continues for much of the area until Sunday evening. These areas are expected to see continued snowfall through the day which will lead to difficult travel conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory also continues for areas south and west of the Fox Valley where light snow and a wintry mix can be expected throughout the day.

Additional snowfall Sunday

Snowfall accumulations the rest of today will be highest north of Green Bay where another 5-7″ could fall. Less additional snow is forecast south and west of Green Bay.

Lakeshore headlines

Strong east to northeast winds will develop throughout the day. Those winds could gust over 40 mph near the shorelines through the afternoon. This will create large waves and lead to possible erosion of the western shores of Lake Michigan and the bay of Green Bay. Water will also build up in the southern bay which could lead to lakeshore flooding as well as high water on area rivers. A Lakeshore Flood Warning continues until midnight Monday.

What to expect

The heavy wet snow combined with strong winds this afternoon could lead to tree and power line damage especially near and north of Green Bay. Quieter weather is expected much of the upcoming week with highs generally in the 30s.

