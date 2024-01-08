The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s the “calm before the storm” this evening, as an area of low pressure to our southwest has brought strong storms and snow from Texas through a majority of the Midwest. All this did for us today is give us thick cloud cover and isolated light flurries.

We stay dry through this evening with cloudy skies, but by 3am-ish, snow showers will start to build in from the south through the north. This puts most of NE WI in a Winter Storm Warning from 3am tonight through 6am Wednesday and areas north in a Winter Weather Advisory during that same time frame.

Not much accumulation will happen through daybreak tomorrow, as the bulk of the snow will fall through the late morning and afternoon.

This system will finally exit early Wednesday morning with many areas totaling around 5-6″.

The key part to this system will be how warm our temps are. As highs tomorrow afternoon sit in the mid-30s, the warmer air that will fall will make our flakes that come down much heavier and wetter. This means that snow will be compact, as we go through periods of freezing and refreezing throughout the day that roads can go from a slush to an ice to snow and essentially make travel very difficult and dangerous throughout the day.

This snow storm will also provide wind gusts up to 35 mph at points which can blow around falling snow making visibility reduced and travel dangerous.

This snow storm will also provide wind gusts up to 35 mph at points which can blow around falling snow making visibility reduced and travel dangerous.

Stay safe!