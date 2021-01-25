Heavy snow misses south tonight, cooler highs later this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

We saw plenty of sunshine on Monday, but now the clouds are returning as a storm system passes to our south. This system will bring a round of light snow for areas mainly south of Green Bay tonight into early Tuesday. The rest of us will see a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the teens to lower 20s.

Snow showers will come to an end Tuesday morning across the south. Totals snow accumulations will range from a light dusting across Green Bay with areas near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan receiving around 1″-3″ Skies will slowly clear late in the afternoon with high temperatures reaching for the middle 20s.





Our forecast the rest of the work week is looking tranquil under a mostly to partly sunny sky. Temperatures will be a touch on the cooler side Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper teens to lower 20s. Friday should bring temperatures back closer to average.

Clouds increase Saturday as a storm system develops southwest of Wisconsin. It’ll bring a chance for snow Saturday night into Sunday. Accumulations are possible, but are dependent on the track of the system. The snow showers should exit by early Monday morning. Stay tuned for updates on this system.