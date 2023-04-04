The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Strong thunderstorms return this evening and will likely become embedded tonight, allowing for soaking rain to cause flooding, as well as the large hail potential. Winds could likely become damaging with gusts reaching anywhere from 40-50mph.

These storms puts areas north of Green Bay in a Level 1/5 risk for severe weather tonight:

Areas south of Green Bay are in a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather tonight:

The likelihood of flooding is greater further south, putting our southern communities in a Flood Watch tonight:

Areas north of Green Bay will see more of a mix, so those areas will be in a Winter Weather Advisory from 7pm tonight through 7am tomorrow:

I think the heaviest part of this storm moves in from 9pm tonight – midnight.

Ice accumulation is likely tonight through tomorrow morning north of Green Bay:

Into tomorrow, there is moisture that will build in from the south as a warm front lifts, giving the chance for heavy thunderstorms tomorrow morning on the southern lakeshore. This puts those areas in a Level 2/5 risk for severe weather:

The Fox Cities through the Door Peninsula will still see t-storms tomorrow morning, putting us in a Level 1/5 risk for severe weather:

Here is what I am thinking for totals by tomorrow afternoon:

Storms should be done by 3pm tomorrow afternoon with a chance for some lingering flurries into tomorrow evening.