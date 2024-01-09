The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

WINTER STORM WARNING in effect until 3am or 6am Wednesday morning for many counties for incoming snow and windy conditions.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for northern and north Central Wisconsin until 6am Wednesday morning.

Plan on slippery roads and tough travel conditions today as we undergo a long-duration snow event Tuesday. This will be a wet and packy snow as temperatures will be around or just above freezing with a high of 35 degrees – this will also cause the snow to melt and compact as it comes down. By far, the steadiest and heaviest of the snow will be in the afternoon and evening. Winds are going to be gusty as east/northeast winds gust up to 30 or 35 miles per hour during the day.

Tonight, moderate to heavy snow at times, mainly before midnight. It will stay windy as gusts could continue to approach 35 or 40 miles per hour. Lows will drop before freezing again overnight to 26 degrees which could cause some slippery areas to form as that moisture turns to ice.

TIMING:

Morning to noon – 1-2″ of snow

Noon to 4pm – 2-3″ of snow

4pm to 8pm – 1-2″ of snow

8pm to midnight – Less than 1″

SNOW ACCUMULATIONS:

Most of the area will see 3 to 6 inches of snow on the ground, many of the higher population areas on the top end of that range. Totals over 6 inches and up to 9 inches could be seen between the Valley and Lake Michigan shoreline, along with some counties in southern Wisconsin. Lower totals of 1 to 3 inches will be across the north.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy conditions continue with a high of 32 degrees. It will also stay a bit breezy in the morning, with dropping wind speeds later in the day. We are also watching another light snow chance late Wednesday night into early Thursday. This will be a quick-hitting clipper snowfall which only drops 0.5 to 1.5″ of lighter, fluffier snow.

We could be talking about another potential snowstorm that impacts the Midwest Friday and Saturday. Right now, the track of the storm is not clear, but if it does trend toward Wisconsin we will be talking about accumulating snow and very strong winds. Following this storm, an arctic blast will occur. The cold will arrive Saturday night, followed by highs for many days in the teens and single digits!