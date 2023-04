The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure to our southwest move in later this evening, giving way to our next snow chance. I say we stay dry with increasing cloud cover until about 7pm when showers move in, transitioning to snowfall by bedtime. Since our temps will hover around that freezing mark, this will be that heavier wetter snowfall.

This puts us in a Winter Weather Advisory from 9pm tonight through 9am tomorrow: