The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not much happening Friday night as we patiently wait for snow to move into the state. Partly to mostly cloudy skies and a low of 28 degrees. Snow will arrive from the south well after midnight and more toward daybreak on Saturday.

Scattered snow showers or a mix from Saturday morning into the afternoon. Very little snow, if any, expected west of Appleton and up north. The area of most concern will be from the Fox Cities to the lakeshore where a general 2 to 5 inches of snow can be anticipated.

The snow will come down with gusty winds out of the north/northeast from 15 to 35 miles per hour, but it will not drift around as this will be a wet or slushy snow type. Something to look forward to is the afternoon as highs hit the upper 30s to around 40 degrees following the morning flakes. That means the snow will melt, compact and turn slushy as it falls – hopefully bringing much better road conditions as the day wears on.

Saturday night will be quiet, partly cloudy and 24 degrees.

A much better day to end the weekend on Sunday. Plan on a mix of spring sunshine and clouds with a high of 43 degrees.