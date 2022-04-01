From Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will increase through the night as our next storm system approaches. Look for lows to cool into the 20s and 30s.

Another storm system brings scattered rain and snow showers to the area on Saturday before drier conditions return Sunday. Highs for the weekend will be just a few degrees below normal.

Next week will feature highs in the 40s with more unsettled spring weather expected as scattered rain and snow showers move through Monday with another system Wednesday and Thursday.