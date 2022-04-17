From Storm Team 5…

Snow showers will overspread the area into early Monday morning. Lows will be near the freezing mark, so this should be a wetter type of snow that has a better chance to accumulate on grassy areas.

A few slick spots will still be possible early Monday.

Morning snow showers on Monday will transition to a rain and snow mix for the afternoon as highs reach for the lower 40s. Tuesday looks like a better day with sunshine, but temperatures remain below average.

More rain chances enter the forecast for Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Temperatures near 60 are possible on Thursday before another storm system brings more chances for showers and thunderstorms late in the week.