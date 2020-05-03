High fire danger Sunday, turning cooler this week

1  of  2
After the warmest day since early October on Saturday, our Sunday will feature some cooler air, but still be above average with highs in the low to middle 60s with some 50s to the north. Winds will increase through the afternoon out of the west and northwest sustained at 10-25 mph. The gusty winds combined with low humidity will lead to an increased fire danger today. A Red Flag Warning for high fire danger is in effect for areas west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley until 7:00 PM this evening.

A clear sky is expected tonight with lows in the low to middle 30s.

Sunny conditions early Monday will give way to increasing clouds from the west through the afternoon. It will be a much cooler day with temperatures only in the lower 50s. Those clouds will bring a small rain chance to the area on Tuesday with highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures will get back into the upper 50s on Wednesday with a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a spotty rain shower on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s. Much colder air moves southward Friday into the state which will bring highs to the upper 40s with more cloud cover. Temperatures will try to reach back into the upper 50s early next weekend.

A stretch of below average temperatures looks to continue into the middle portions of May for much of the central and eastern U.S. with above average temperatures to the west.

