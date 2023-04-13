The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following a record-setting day with our high temperatures Wednesday, Thursday may end up the same. The changes today will be a bit of a drop with wind speeds, and not quite as warm as temperatures drop a few degrees. Even so, sunshine will bring temperatures into the low and mid 80s, and a bit cooler near Lake Michigan in the lower and middle 70s. Southwest to south winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Green Bay’s record high today is 78 degrees from 1938. That will likely go down this afternoon!

FIRE DANGER remains at critically high levels as many communities are in a RED FLAG WARNING once again. Please refrain from burning anything until next week, and be mindful of using anything that may throw sparks or could light a fire. The driest hours of the day will be 11am to 8pm.

Mainly clear with just a few clouds tonight. Warm for early spring again with a low of 55 degrees.

Warm and breezy again Friday. The difference will be some additional cloud cover, especially in the afternoon. Still very nice with a high of 80 degrees, chillier near Lake Michigan around 62 degrees.

Fire danger will improve on Saturday with our next rain chance. That will come along with a cold front either during the late afternoon or evening. Some weak thunderstorms may be in the mix. Highs will still be warm in the mid and upper 70s.

Sunday, plan for scattered rain showers, possibly some wet snow in with some of the rain at night. Temps return to around normal with a high of 55 degrees.