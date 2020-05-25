High temps, thunderstorms on Memorial Day

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm and muggy day on the way for Memorial Day. Get the shorts out again as temps climb to the low and mid 80s. Skies will be partly sunny, but in the afternoon there is a chance for some thunderstorms to fire up. The highest chance is north and west of the Fox Cities for the afternoon and evening – and those storms could produce hail and gusty winds to go along with the rain and lightning.

A few evening thunderstorms will collapse later at night leaving partly cloudy skies. Expect a warm and humid night with a low of 67 degrees.

Muggy and warm again Tuesday with a high of 84 degrees. There is a chance for scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms likely Wednesday. It’s another muggy day with temps around 80 degrees.

Thursday morning could keep the rain going, but it will taper off after that. The afternoon will be sunny and less humid with the high around 76 degrees.

A little cooler for the last few days of May, but there will be comfortable highs in the 60s and 70s into the weekend. Take a look: