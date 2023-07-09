The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. A mild southwest wind will be around 5-10 mph.

Monday: Sunny and warm conditions are expected for most of the day. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s across the north and lakeshore, with lower 90s possible for locations west of the Fox Valley. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will develop late in the day and move from the northwest to southeast through the evening and overnight. A few storms could be strong with hail and heavy rain.

An early morning shower on Tuesday will give way to clearing skies and cooler temperatures in the 70s. Small chances for rain will enter the forecast once again the rest of the week as highs range from the lower 70s on Wednesday to lower 80s by the end of the week. Looking ahead to next weekend, highs will hover near average in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a chance for rain Sunday.