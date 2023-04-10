The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Are you ready for some spring heat? Today’s highs will soar up to around 70 degrees, with middle 60s near the lakeshore. We’ll watch a weak front in the morning that will bring clouds and possibly some early sprinkles or light rain. That will pass by the afternoon with emerging sunshine! Breezy winds bring in the warmth from 10 to 25 miles per hour out of the south/southwest.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies and a mild low of 48 degrees.

A bit breezy again Tuesday, but the warmth continues! A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 75 degrees.

Sunny and breezy again Wednesday, but this is where we need to be on record watch. The high should be around 80 degrees, and the record high is 80 degrees in 1977.