Highs closer to average this weekend, rain chances return next week

Beautiful weather is in the forecast tonight with clear skies and lows cooling into the 30s with a light wind.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. The thicker cloud cover will likely be across southern areas as a storm system passes south of the state. Most of the area will see dry conditions, but a few isolated rain showers are possible north of Hwy. 64 Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50s with cooler air near the lake and bay. A few lower 60s can’t be ruled out especially north and west of Green Bay.

Sunday will be another nice day with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s away from the lake and bay.

Cloud cover will increase throughout the day Monday as a warm front approaches from the west. This front will bring a chance for showers to the area late in the day. Ahead of the rain highs will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Scattered showers and storms will continue Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. It will be a mild day with highs near 60.

Mostly cloudy skies and rain showers will linger into Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s. By Thursday the rain will be coming to an end with some slightly cooler air moving in as highs get into the middle 50s with plenty of cloud cover. Drier weather and a little more sunshine builds back into the area by next Friday with highs in the lower 60s.