Highs cool for now, accumulating snow to start the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Early morning sunshine on Friday will give way to an increase in the cloud cover by the afternoon. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will be light out of the west.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the 20s for most areas, teens across the far north.

Snow showers are likely on Saturday arriving during the morning and continuing into the early evening hours. This snow cloud bring 1″-2″ to most of the area with a few locations close to 3″ of fresh snow. Sunday brings a few breaks in the clouds with highs in; the middle 30s. Another small snow chance moves in on Monday with temperatures holding in the 30s through the middle of the week. Light rain showers could return by next Thursday.