Highs in the 40s, followed by chills below zero coming our way

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Winds will be on the increase tonight as a storm system develops well to our west. This south wind will be sustained at 10-25 with higher gusts. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s early this evening before rising through the late overnight hours. Some patchy areas of drizzle will be possible.

High temperatures ahead of a cold front on Wednesday will be nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of the year! Winds will remain gusty out of the south at 10-25 mph. Scattered rain showers and cloudy skies can be expected through the morning and early afternoon.

A strong cold front moves through late Wednesday and will usher in much colder air for Thursday. Any lingering rain showers Wednesday night and early Thursday could change over to flurries with very little accumulation expected for Northeast Wisconsin. Highs on Christmas Eve day will only be in the teens.

Christmas Day will be chilly once again as highs get into the upper teens to lower 20s. Wind chilly Friday morning will likely be in the single digits to teens below zero!

Highs start to moderate for the weekend with a dry start on Saturday. A system to the south Sunday could bring a light round of snow to the area. Temperatures will then be near average early next week.

