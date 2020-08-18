Highs in the 80’s return, weekend rain chance

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another pleasant and comfortable overnight is ahead as skies will be mostly clear. Lows will cool to near 50 degrees across the north with the rest of the area in the middle 50s.

A light rain shower or sprinkle could clip northern areas early Wednesday. Otherwise a dry day is in the forecast under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 70s near the lake with low to middle 80s inland.

A few showers will be possible once again early Thursday mainly north and west of Green Bay. Once those showers move through we’ll have a partly sunny sky with breezy conditions. That southwest wind will bring temperatures in the 80s back to the area which will stick around through the weekend. Temperatures in the mid 80s in the forecast Friday with plenty of sunshine.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday with highs in the middle 80s. Showers could linger into early Sunday with clearing skies late in the day. By Monday we’ll dry out with highs remaining in the 80s.

